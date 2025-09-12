Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan's Goa trip is all about quiet evenings, eating, & swimming

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress Sagarika Ghatge and former cricketer Zaheer Khan flew off to Goa with their little bundle of joy, Fatehsinh Khan.

Dropping a couple of sneak peeks of their family getaway, the 'Chak De India' actress posted a photo of herself enjoying some beach time with her two boys. The post further included a beautiful photo of a picture-perfect sunset, along with some snaps of the food they enjoyed during their Goa stay. We could also see little Fareh posing adorably while stuck in the sand.

Zaheer and his baby boy also enjoyed family time during the trip, surrounded by their loved ones.

Stating that their trip was all about quiet evenings, eating, and swimming, Sagarika penned on the photo-sharing app, "Quiet evenings and full days — eating, swimming, starting solids (white heart emoji) more swimming, and a milestone birthday - Happy birthday Anjie !!! Fateh’s very first birthday party was celebrating you (Yellow heart emoji)."

"Goa has always been special for us as a family, and this time at @stregisgoa was no different. Thank you to the entire team for making our stay so comfortable and easy. A special thank you to Gurnoor and Radhika — it really makes a difference when things are led with such care. Akriti, thank you for looking after us so thoughtfully and Suchandra Fateh is definitely going to miss you the most. Looking forward to coming back soon (white heart emojis)", she added.

Sagarika and Zaheer were introduced to each other by actor Angad Bedi. Initially just good friends, they later got into a relationship, but kept things under wraps.

During Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding, Sagarika and Zaheer made their first public appearance together as a couple.

The lovebirds finally tied the knot in November 2017 in an intimate ceremony and welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy, in April this year.

