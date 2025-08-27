Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan's 4-month baby is a “Modak” fan, parents share cute pictures

Mumbai Aug 27 (IANS) Actress Sagarika Ghatge and former cricketer husband Zaheer Khan recently shared adorable pictures featuring their little baby boy celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

In the photos shared on their social media accounts, their little baby Fatehsinh Khan, can be seen reaching out to the plate of "modaks," offered to Lord Ganesha. In another picture, Sagarika and Zaheer can be seen playing and smiling ear to ear with their baby in his mother's arms. They captioned the carousel post as, “Ganpati Bappa Morya happy Ganesh Chaturthi from us to you!”

Despite coming from a different religious background, Zaheer never fails to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and other festivals with a lot of love, warmth and joy. Sagarika and Zaheer welcomed their first born in April, this year. Their fans were in for a surprise when the two suddenly announced the arrival of their baby. The couple took to social media in sharing an adorable picture of themselves with Fatehsinh Khan and captioned it as, “With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan.”

For the uninitiated, Sagarika and Zaheer have been married for the past eight years. The couple was introduced to each other by actor Angad Bedi. Sagarika and Zaheer who initially were just good friends, went on to date each other and kept their relationship under wraps for a long time. It was during cricketer Yuvraj Singh and actress Hazel Keech’s wedding when Zaheer and Sagarika appeared together and made their relationship official, in 2016.

Sagarika hails from a royal family and is one of the descendants of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur. The actress' debut in Bollywood with “Chak De India” got her a lot of appreciation and good reviews from fans and critics for her character portrayal of Preeti Sabharwal. Zaheer, on the other hand has been touted as one of the finest cricketers of India and has inspired millions.

