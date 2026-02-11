Sadia Khateeb wraps up ‘Silaa’, recollects shooting inside cave with no phone, electricity

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Sadia Khateeb, who has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film ‘Silaa’ on Wednesday, has recollected her fondest memories from the shooting of the film. In the film, she stars alongside Harshvardhan Rane.

The actress shared her experience of shooting for the film inside the Son Doong Cave with no phone or electricity.

Talking about the same, she said, “I have too many great memories from the shooting days, but I'll start from when we started shooting this film in the cave and four days when we were in the cave without any phone, without any electricity, without any bed. We were sleeping in tents. We're the first filmmakers, we're the first film to be ever shot in that cave. The experience was exhilarating”.

She further mentioned, “That cave has its own ecosystem, that cave has its own ground and sky, literally. It's not just a flat walking cave. You have to climb mountains and all of us, all the crew used to climb mountains, walked for like 25 kilometres. It's a long stretch though. Sweat, blood, tears, you name it”.

"We even shot a song in Gulmarg where I was dressed and presented like a full-fledged Bollywood heroine, something I hadn’t experienced before. In Shikara and The Diplomat, I was immersed in very different, rooted characters. But in Silaa, I got to embrace the classic heroine space as well, and that felt incredibly special. I’m truly grateful for that experience”, she added.

‘Silaa’ is slated to release this year. The actress will also be seen next to Kapil Sharma, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Touted to be an intense action romance with layered characters and high-stakes drama, ‘Silaa’ has been presented by Zee Studios. It is jointly backed by Omung Kumar, Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, under the banners of Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India, "Silaa" has been co-produced by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

