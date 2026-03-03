Sachin Pilgaonkar sings iconic song from 'Geet Gaata Chal' in Vietnam, Shriya Pilgaonkar calls it ‘special’

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has shared a heartfelt note on social media expressing her love for travelling with her father, veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar.

Posting a video from their trip, Shriya revealed how music beautifully captures their shared experiences.

She wrote, “One of the things I love most about travelling with my father is how the beauty we experience in a place finds expression through songs. A song from one of his early Hindi films .. Geet Gaata Chal, Gun Gunaata Chal.”

The video shows her father and film industry star Sachin Pilgaonkar seated by a scenic waterfront.

Dressed casually in a cap and jacket, the veteran star is seen gazing at the view before breaking into a melodious rendition of “Geet Gaata Chal, Gun Gunaata Chal” the iconic title track from his 1975 film ‘Geet Gaata Chal’, one of his early Hindi films.

Earlier, Shriya had shared some some fun glimpses into her parents, Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar's 40th anniversary celebration in Vietnam.

Shriya admitted that although family vacations can be extremely difficult to coordinate, one ends up creating the best memories.

"When your parents get to be your children ..Family vacays are a film of their own with all the chaos that make for the best memories and being able to take your parents for a vacation is a very special feeling. fam holidays are so hard to coordinate so we never take for granted when we can!” she wrote.

She added, “Celebrated my parents recent 40th anniversary by planning a little getaway… and fully stepping into tour guide mode. (sic).”

In one of the videos from the post, Sachin is seen capturing his better half, and actress Supriya, as she walks towards him in rural swag.

From enjoying a relaxing boat ride to a fun cycling session, to simply dancing like there is no tomorrow, Shriya's post looked wholesome.

