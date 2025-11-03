Sachet and Parampara Tandon share how they’re reviving spiritual music for youth in ‘Mixtape Bhakti’

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Music composer, vocalist, and lyricist duo Sachet and Parampara Tandon are bringing a refreshing twist to devotional music in the latest episode of “Mixtape Bhakti.”

The musical duo spoke about their vision to create a bridge between today’s generation and the timeless charm of spiritual bhajans, blending traditional melodies with modern sounds to make them resonate with the youth. In the new episode of “Mixtape Bhakti,” T-Series and Bhushan Kumar present a soul-stirring tribute to the eternal grace and divine energy of Lord Shiva.

The episode features the mesmerizing voices of Sachet and Parampara in Shambhu—an original bhajan specially composed by the duo as an expression of their deep devotion and love for Lord Shiva. Speaking about their experience Sachet-Parampara shared in a statement, “Mixtape Bhakti felt less like a project and more like a calling. Every note we sang carried the emotion of devotion, love, and surrender. Our core thought was to create a bridge that connects today’s generation with the wealth of spiritual bhajans passed down by our ancestors.”

“Lord Shiva has always been our guiding energy; creating this bhajan was our way of reaching closer to him and of feeling his calm and power flow through the music. We’re deeply grateful to Bhushan Kumar sir and T-Series for giving us this beautiful opportunity.”

“Shambhu” beautifully embodies both the serene stillness and the divine energy of Lord Shiva. The latest episode of Mixtape Bhakti is streaming on the T-Series YouTube channel.

Earlier, singer Mohit Chauhan spoke about his soulful experience working on Mixtape Bhakti, describing it as a spiritually uplifting journey. He shared that the project gave him an opportunity to connect deeply with devotion and inner peace through music. The latest edition of Mixtape Bhakti featured the melodious voices of Mohit Chauhan and Neeti Mohan, who came together to deliver a serene and heartfelt musical tribute to Lord Krishna.

--IANS

ps/