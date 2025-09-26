Sacha Baron Cohen is dating model half his age

Los Angeles, Sep 26 (IANS) Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is reportedly dating a model half his age. This comes after his $160 million divorce from ex-wife Isla Fisher earlier this summer.

The 53-year-old actor, who got famous playing controversial characters like Ali G and Borat, was recently spotted having dinner with 27-year-old Hannah Palmer, sparking rumours around the pair, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

They are believed to have met at a celebrity party for New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi's 50th birthday party in Ibiza last month.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Hannah is said to be good friends with the Jojo Rabbit director's wife Rita Ora, 34, which was why she was invited to the exclusive sit-down dinner that ended with a party in the private villa's nightclub.

A source said, “Hannah is a super fun girl, and is as clever as she is beautiful. Sacha is a very lucky man to have bagged a date with her. She's a real catch”.

Describing their recent meet up, which reportedly saw the pair leave an Los Angeles restaurant separately but getting into the same car, an onlooker told The Sun, “Sacha and Hannah arrived at 8:30 pm. They spent two hours inside and seemed deep in conversation. Despite the age difference they were getting on really well and seemed to have a lot to talk about. They walked out separately but got into the same car”.

Hannah, who has more than two million followers on Instagram and often posts bikini and holiday snaps from her travels around the world, was seen leaving the venue in a leopard print mini dress and knee high boots, which she accessorised with a classic handbag. A casual Sacha donned a blue T-shirt, striped shirt and flat cap for the occasion. It's thought that Hannah later headed to a party hosted by none other than Paris Hilton, proving she is quite a hit in celebrity circles.

