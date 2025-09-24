Sabrina Carpenter feels women always had to ‘train’ men, tags them as ‘entertaining species’

Los Angeles, Sep 24 (IANS) Popstar Sabrina, who dated actor Barry Keoghan from December 2023 until late last year, has reflected on men and described them as a "super entertaining species to watch".

The 26-year-old singer told Vogue Italia magazine: "When one of my female friends announces that she's having a son, I just rejoice for that young boy, because I know he's going to be raised right. Correct me if I'm wrong, I've only been on Earth for 26 years, but I feel like we've always kind of had to train them. Unfortunately, it's a tale as old as time.

"I do think that men have been a super entertaining species to watch. In positive and negative ways. I feel really adored and inspired and loved by some of them… and really confused and attacked and ridiculed by others."

The “Espresso” singer, who released her seventh album Man's Best Friend last month, said she has often felt forced to find "humour" in more difficult moments, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "Part of life is making light of moments that maybe make us uncomfortable, or at least, that is for me. My whole life I felt like humor was just this, and it wasn't even always humour, I think it was usually just sort of a wit that kind of saved me. It was always there to make sure that at the end of the day I was protecting myself for the future."

Carpenter's new album featured a picture of her on all fours standing close to a man who is pulling her hair, and she recently admitted she didn't expect so many people to be offended by the raunchy shot.

During an interview on NPR, she said: "I was surprised. I think mostly because when I thought about making this album cover, I was really inspired by a man sort of delicately playing with my hair. Because I think there were a lot of metaphors between this dog and me emotionally.”

“You know, a man's best friend and sort of all the implications that that comes with it, the power in dominance and submission. When I saw it, obviously for me, it checked all the boxes in between my friends and family. It just felt like what the music sounds like."

--IANS

dc/