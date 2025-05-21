Saba shares ‘more moments’ of mother Sharmila Tagore, Simi Grewal from Cannes

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Saba Ali Khan shared more moments with her mother, the legendary Sharmila Tagore, and iconic actress Simi Garewal after the screening of their 1970 classic film “Aranyer Din Ratri,” by Satyajit Ray.

Saba, the eldest daughter of Sharmila, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming series of moments from the evening.

The post featured elegant snapshots of the trio together, a charming video of Sharmila Tagore receiving a standing ovation from the audience, posing with Wes Anderson, and a candid photo of the veteran actress addressing the gathering.

For the caption, Saba wrote: “A little more ....of moments Standing ovation. A beautiful celebration of life. Team that made it all possible. Congratulations!”

A 4K restored version of the Bengali-language movie “Aranyer Din Ratri”, titled "Days and Nights in the Forest" in English, was showcased at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival under the Classics section.

The classic is presented and restored by The Film Foundation's World Cinema Project at L'Immagine Ritrovata in collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation (FHF), Janus Films, and the Criterion Collection. The funding was provided by the Golden Globe Foundation, according to media reports.

The premiere of the film was presented by renowned Hollywood filmmaker Wes Anderson, a long-time admirer of Ray.

“Aranyer Din Ratri” is based on the novel of the same name by Sunil Gangopadhyay. It employs the literary technique of the carnivalesque. The film was nominated for the Golden Bear for Best Film at the 20th Berlin International Film FestivaL. A sequel Abar Aranye directed by Goutam Ghose was released in 2003.

The film follows four friends venture out to the forests of Palmau to escape the mundane city life. Their expedition into the forest turns into a journey of self-discovery.

