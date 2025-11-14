Saba Pataudi celebrates Children’s Day by reflecting on generations of the Pataudi family

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Pataudi marked Children’s Day with a touching generational tribute.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a nostalgic post that traced her family’s journey from her parents’ childhood to the youngest members of the Pataudi clan. Reflecting on growth, legacy, and the innocence of childhood, Saba celebrated both the adults who were once children and the little ones shaping the future.

In the caption of her post, Saba Pataudi reminded that even parents were once children themselves—full of dreams and potential—which she beautifully acknowledged with “Mahsha’Allah.” She then spoke about her own generation, mentioning her father, mother, brother, and herself with warmth and affection. Saba went on to celebrate the next generation—her nieces and nephews—whom she lovingly calls her “munchkins,” noting how each one is growing into a beautiful soul.

Sharing a series of photos, she wrote, “Once upon a time.....Parents were children Mahsha'Allah. Successful and stunning. Proud of their achievements Then came .. US. My hero n I. Abbujaan. Amma ..Bhai n the cutest Moi Soon to have another to come, My darling sister. And....theirs. My Munchkins i adore....each growning up into beautiful souls To ALL the adults who were children once, And all the children of today... may you bring the change you want to see in your future. And have a safe special journey ahead. #happychildrenday.”

The rare and unseen images offer a beautiful glimpse into the Pataudi family’s past, featuring Saba’s parents—Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore—along with her brother Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and her sons Taimur and Jeh.

The carousel also includes throwback childhood moments of the Pataudi clan.

Interestingly, Saba Pataudi, be it any occasion, often shares rare and unseen images featuring her family members.

