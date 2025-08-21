‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ fame Gia Manek marries actor Varunn Jain

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actress Gia Manek, who rose to fame playing the iconic role of Gopi Bahu in the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has tied the knot with Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Varunn Jain.

In a collaborative post on Instagram, the couple shared two images from their wedding and made the announcement.

The post read: “With the grace of Divine and Master’s and with all the love showered, we’ve stepped into this forever union — hand in hand, heart to heart. We were two friends, today we’re husband & wife.”

“So grateful for the love, blessings and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special. Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs

Gia & Varunn #bhutashuddhiwedding #isha #gratitude.”

Varunn played the role of Mohit Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum, which was set in the backdrop of Pushkar, Rajasthan. Diya Aur Baati Hum focused on breaking the stereotypical image of women in rural India by showing the inspirational journey of Sandhya Rathi, whose ambition is to become an IPS officer. She achieves her goal with the help of her husband, Sooraj, by going against all odds.

Gia also showcased her acting prowess in shows such as Jeannie Aur Juju and Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

In 2012, she participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 In 2014, she was also a part of Box Cricket League Season 1. Before venturing into the television industry, she played a minor role in the 2010 Hindi comedy film Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke.

Gia was last seen in the show Tera Mera Saath Rahe, which is a reboot version of the StarPlus series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya under the tagline Jodi Wahi Kahaani Nayi. It features Gia Manek, Mohammad Nazim, Rupal Patel, Vandana Vithlani, Sumati Singh and Varun Jain, Rupesh Kataria.

