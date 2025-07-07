Saanand Verma reveals how Hema Malini’s iconic ‘Basanti’ inspired his role in ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actor Saanand Verma has opened up about how Hema Malini’s iconic character Basanti from “Sholay” served as the inspiration behind his role in the upcoming film “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.”

He revealed that he drew cues from Malini’s iconic portrayal of Basanti. Speaking about his character and preparation for the role Saanand shared, “My character is named Shauki Lal—the name itself is quite quirky and fun. He’s a cheerful, light-hearted driver who just can’t stop talking. He reminds you of Hema Malini’s iconic Basanti from Sholay—drives around and talks nonstop. His mouth is literally never shut.”

“He brings humour, rhythm, and energy to the story and is one of the high points of the film. I initially thought of him as someone who constantly chews gutkha. So, I prepared with that idea in mind. But once I was on set, director Santosh Singh suggested I should try delivering lines without it. That clicked better, and we dropped the gutkha angle. Since this is a very natural character, I didn’t need heavy preparation. I’ve observed a lot of real-life drivers—especially those who talk a lot—and used that as a base.”

Saanand Verma added, “I’ve been playing fast-talking characters like Saxena Ji (Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) for over 11 years, so quick delivery comes naturally. Plus, I’m always observing people. I’ve seen dozens of drivers in my life—talkative, expressive, animated. And of course, I’ve seen Sholay 15 times—Basanti was always a reference point! Even the driving sequences were shot in the hills of Uttarakhand, with dangerous turns, but I’ve been driving for 22 years, so that part was fun and easy.”

Talking about working alongside Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in the upcoming film, he stated, “Vikrant is a brilliant actor—deeply professional and very focused. Working with him was a joy. Shanaya, in her debut, was a revelation. In one emotional scene, she cried even after the cut was called—that’s how immersed she was. She’s humble, dedicated, and has no star-kid attitude. Her upbringing is clearly reflected in her work ethic. She’s going to do really well.”

“Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan” will mark Shanaya Kapoor’s acting debut. Inspired by Ruskin Bond’s beloved short story “The Eyes Have It," the film features Shanaya as a passionate theatre performer. Vikrant Massey plays the role of a visually impaired musician.

The romantic drama is scheduled to hit theatres on July 11.

