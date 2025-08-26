Saachi Bindra on film debut: This isn’t just my dream, it’s my mom’s dream too.

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Debutant Saachi Bindra, who is stepping into the world of showbiz with “Mannu Kya Karegaa”, said that to watch herself on the big screen with her family by her side, she feels extremely lucky.

Sharing her feelings on this special moment, Saachi said, “Thodisi nervousness hai but sabse zyada Jo feeling a woh Khushi hai. (“There’s a little bit of nervousness, but above all, what I’m feeling the most is happiness.)”

“It feels surreal, Meine yeh Sapna tab dekha tha jab mein bohot choti thi shayad kuch soch bhi nay sakti thi i was very small, very young, as far back as I can remember. (It feels surreal. I dreamt of this when I was very little, probably at an age when I couldn’t even imagine such things—I was very small, very young, as far back as I can remember.)”

She added: “I remember I used to switch on the TV and copy the actresses on screen. I feel it’s not just my dream, I think it’s my mom’s dream too. To be here today looking at myself on the big screen with my family by my side, I feel extremely lucky. All of this is only because of my team and my family.

“(I remember switching on the TV and imitating the actresses on screen. I feel this isn’t just my dream, it’s my mom’s dream too. To be here today, watching myself on the big screen with my family by my side, I feel extremely lucky. All of this is only because of my team and my family).”

Backed by Sharad Mehra under Curious Eyes Cinema and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, the film’s trailer has been unveiled and showcases college romance. The trailer dives into the whirlwind of romance layered with family drama, emotional highs, and the bittersweet pangs of first love.

The trailer teases a ride through all shades of romance, from the fun and drama to the heartbreak and joy of discovering yourself when life throws you curveballs.

The film also stars Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, and Charu Shankar in key roles. It is set for a nationwide release on September 12, 2025.

--IANS

dc/