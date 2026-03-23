Ryan Gosling opens up on his love for soap operas

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Hollywood star Ryan Gosling has revealed that he was obsessed with soap operas during his formative years.

Read More

The ‘Project Hail Mary’ actor, 45, has admitted he didn't have many friends as a kid and spent most of his time watching TV, revealing he loved morning talk show Live! With Regis And Kelly and long-running soap ‘Days Of Our Lives’, reports ‘Female First UK’.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Ryan said, "I didn't have a lot of friends growing up. I had television”.

“I used to pretend to be sick so I could stay home and watch Regis and Kelly. I loved Regis and Kelly and ‘Days Of Our Lives’”, he added.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the ‘Barbie’ actor went on to insist soap stars aren't given the credit they deserve because actors like longtime Days Of Our Lives castmember Deidre Hall provided him with an "incredible acting class" when he watched her on TV.

He said, “‘Days of Our Lives’, soap opera actors in general, they do not get the love they deserve. (They have to) memorise (the script) the night before, like 10 pages of dialogue. They get one take. And it's impossible scenarios like when (Days of Our Lives character Marlena Evans), (played by actress) Deidre Hall, gets possessed, this was right around when X-Files was a big deal, suddenly everything got supernatural, she got possessed by the devil”.

“It was an incredible acting class, what's amazing is that I remember thinking that Deidre Hall is a great actress because she's having to act possessed right now. This seems like a lot to ask of her. And that was when I stopped watching the show, not because of that but because I had to live my life. And just recently it was on TV and she's possessed again. My life keeps crossing the paths of when Deidre Hall is possessed”.

When asked about rumours he's a big fan of UK sci-fi show Doctor Who, Ryan said he did used to watch it but he preferred soaps.

--IANS

aa/