Ruslaan Mumtaz shows his support to the ban on OTT platforms for objectionable content

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz opened up about the increased censorship on OTT.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, the 'Teree Sang' actor revealed that he is elated that there’s more regulation on OTT platforms now.

Speaking to IANS, Ruslaan said, "There was a time when OTT content was becoming too westernized, with a lot of explicit material just for shock value. As actors, we want to do content that we can be proud of, something we’d be comfortable showing our families."

Showing his support for censoring the content on OTT, he added, "I’m all for a censor that monitors what’s being shown, especially when it comes to sensitive content."

Recently, the government decided to ban various OTT platforms such as Ullu, ALTT, and Desiflix for showing soft porn content.

The ban has been imposed on 25 OTT platforms, including Big Shots App, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix, and Triflicks.

These apps have reportedly been violating various laws, such as Section 67 and Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, and Section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Meanwhile, producer Ekta Kapoor issued a clarification claiming that neither she nor her mother, Shobha Kapoor, are associated with ALTT in “any capacity.”

“Balaji Telefilms Limited, listed on the BSE and NSE, is a professionally run media organization and following the recent amalgamation of ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd. (previously its wholly owned subsidiary) duly approved by the Hon’ble NCLT, it operates ALTT wef June 20, 2025," she wrote on Instagram.

Work-wise, Ruslaan is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming show "Tic Tac Timeout", where he will be seen sharing the screen with actress Leena Jumani.

