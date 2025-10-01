Rupali Ganguly's Navratri fashion choice features an animal-inspired twist

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Television superstar Rupali Ganguly, who is admired for her elegance and grace, embraced the festive spirit of Durga Puja in a truly unique way this year.

The Anupama star was seen wearing a striking white saree adorned with animal imprints, including motifs of cats and dogs. The unusual yet heartwarming choice of attire beautifully reflected Rupali's well-known love for animals, a cause she has passionately advocated over the years. By choosing a saree imprinted with animal designs, she blended her fashion with compassion, symbolising her deep connection to voiceless beings.

Rupali donned this special saree while pandal hopping during the ongoing Durga Puja festivities. Her saree not only made a style statement but also resonated with her personality, as she has often spoken about her affection for pets and the importance of caring for animals. The Durga Puja holds a special place in Rupali's heart, and she never misses the chance to seek blessings during this auspicious phase. Recently, Rupali marked the Navratri festival with a heartfelt post that highlighted her love for animals.

She had shared a post featuring herself with her pet dogs Coffee and King Kong, straight from the sets of “Anupamaa”, which also doubles as their own home. In her post, Rupali wrote, “Chaturthi praying to Maa #Kushmanda to fill every heart with kindness, compassion and love for each other and for the voiceless souls. My Coffee & King Kong are posing here because they may not speak, but they understand… and they feel everything.” Interestingly her beloved pet dog Coffee has also been a part of the Anupamaa storyline, appearing on screen as a canine companion in the show.

Not many know that along with Coffee and King Kong, other stray dogs around the sets of Anupama reside there within the vicinity of the show. Many times the fur babies are seen chilling and relaxing right on the set of the show or in Rupali's makeup room.

–IANS

rd/