Rupali Ganguly recalls being scolded by Rishi Kapoor at Vaishno Devi: ‘Why are you lazy?’

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Television superstar Rupali Ganguly, on Friday, fondly recalled a childhood memory when she and her brother Vijay Ganguly were scolded by late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor during a visit to Vaishno Devi.

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Sharing the anecdote on her YouTube vlog, Rupali said, ‘We were going up to the temple seated on horses. Rishi sir was walking down from the temple. He saw us and said, “Why are you lazy children on the horse? Get down. Children nowadays have become so lazy. Get down and walk. Don’t sit on the horse.”

"Oh my God, we were so scared," said Rupali.

The actress further recalled that the visit coincided with the shooting of her father’s film.

"When we came here for the second time, Papa was shooting ‘Pyaar Ke Kabil’. All the arrangements were made by Shri Gulshan Kumar ji.”

Talking about the movie further, Rupali said, “In that film, there was Rishi Kapoor ji, Padmini Kolhapure ji, Utpal Dutt, the most amazing actor, and Bindu aunty. The climax of the film was being shot here, and I think it went on for six to seven days. We used to have food in the langar downstairs. Rishi sir would walk up to the Vaishno Devi temple and never opted for any horse or palki ever.”

Rupali also shared how the place holds emotional significance for her.

‘After that, I came here in the year 2000 with Ashwin, my husband, and since then, Mata Rani has been calling me every year. I always say, 'Mahakaal and Mata Rani are my maternal homes.’

Talking about Rupali Ganguly, the actress is the daughter of filmmaker Anil Ganguly, known for directing films such as ‘Kora Kagaz’, ‘Tapasya’, and ‘Khushboo’.

Growing up in a cinema-oriented family, Ganguly was exposed to cinema from a young age.

Rupali is currently best known for her role in the popular television show ‘Anupamaa’, which has made her a household name. She has been a part of the entertainment industry for over 25 years.

–IANS

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