Rupali Ganguly pens heartfelt note for brother Vijay, Aamir Khan for their work in ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actress Rupali Ganguly is heavily impressed by the recently released Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures featuring Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, herself, and her sibling Vijay Ganguly.

Vijay has served as the choreographer on the film. The pictures were clicked inside Aamir Khan’s office in the Santacruz west area of Mumbai. The actress also penned a long note in the caption as she lavished praise on the film and all the artistes involved in the film.

She wrote, “Sitaare Zameen Par ….. a film with a heart. A film special to me for many reasons…. This marks a journey for my super gifted sibling … my Pappas favourite child @vijayganguly ….from a beginning with ‘Bum Bum Bole’ in ‘Taare Zameen Par’, to this film with Aamir Sir where he has solo credits as a choreographer. I feel so so so proud when i see ur name on screen”.

The actress further mentioned that she is well aware of how special this film is to Vijay. She shared that the beauty of his choreography is that it blends in so beautifully with the narrative here and when it has to stand out it does that too.

She continued, “Also big thank u for inviting me to your set where I met fabulous people like Prasanna Sir and Aamir Sir and along with my sweetheart Rishi. @rishi.shahani.24 my dancing partner in SDIPA with Vijay himself as our teacher …. A friend for more than 25 years I m so so so proud of you that you got to make your debut with this beautiful story that celebrates your ability and your uniqueness. And of course our biggest asset of #Anupama… the reason why Anupama’s dialogues goes viral, the most amazing writer and human being @divynidhisharma sir for adding soul to this film (sic).”.

“The dialogues uff uff uff @rs.prasanna you are a genius. Only you could imagine and execute this story. A special mention to all the fantastic special actors some of whom I had the privilege of meeting on set Satbir, Bantu, Raju, Sunil, Kareem, and the man with the best jokes”, she added.

--IANS

