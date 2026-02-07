Rupali Ganguly marks 13 years with husband Ashwin: ‘Terah hai par mera hai’

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Popular TV actress Rupali Ganguly is celebrating a special milestone as she marked her 13th wedding anniversary with husband Ashwin K Verma.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Anupamaa’ star shared a string of pictures from their romantic Maldivian getaway and penned a romantic post, expressing gratitude for her partner’s constant support.

She wrote: Terah hai par Mera hai. Happy 13th, Rudransh ke Baapu. Thank u for having my back always. I want to grow old with u.”

Rupali married businessman Ashwin in February 2013. The couple has a son, Rudransh, born in August 2013.

Talking about Rupali, she is one of the highest-paid television actresses in India. The actress is best known for portraying Monisha Singh Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa Joshi in the drama Anupamaa.

She made her acting debut at age seven, in her father's directorial venture Saaheb in 1985. Rupali featured opposite Tapas Paul in her father's Bengali film Balidan. Despite the success of the film, she no longer had any further feat in Bengali cinema.

The actress later had her breakthrough with her portrayal of Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical drama series Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. She also participated in Bigg Boss 1. The actress was also seen in Ek Packet Umeed and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

Rupali is currently seen in Anupamaa. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. It is one of the longest-running Indian television soap operas. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role and formerly starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna. Since October 2024, the series stars Rupali with Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria as second-generation leads.

The show revolves around Anupamaa Shah, a selfless homemaker who reclaims her identity after being taken for granted by her family. After discovering her husband’s infidelity, she chooses self-respect, independence, and personal growth, navigating relationships and societal expectations while redefining her role in life.

