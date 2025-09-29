Rupali Ganguly enjoys a fun dandiya night amidst the soulful voice of Falguni Pathak

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Renowned television actress Rupali Ganguly enjoyed a fun dandiya night with the soulful voice of dandiya queen Falguni Pathak this Navratri.

Posing in a heavily embellished saree with a matching blouse, Rupali looked stunning with a gajra and heavy jhumkas.

The video posted by the 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' actress on social media showed her being warmly welcomed on stage by Falguni and addressing an energetic crowd.

Expressing her love for Falguni, the 'Anupamaa' wrote on her Instagram account, "I love u @falgunipathak12 Mam (red heart emoji) Truely blessed ki Navratri ke Samay I get to meet you every year (red heart emoji) Saal bhar ki energy main aapse churane aati hoon – aur iss saal toh extra dose mil gayi! (love-eyed and dancing emojis) (sic)".

"This year was even more special as it happened at the iconic Jio Convention Center Big thank you to Aditya & @reliance – it was such a pleasure being there and soaking in every moment! (Folded hands and red heart emojis) #navratri #Navratri2025 #rupaliganguly #jio #falgunipathak," Rupali added.

On Thursday, Rupali dropped a social media post enjoying some play time with her fur babies, Coffee and King Kong on the sets of "Anupamaa", where she ends up spending a large amount of her time.

"Chaturthi praying to Maa #Kushmanda to fill every heart with kindness, compassion and love for each other and for the voiceless souls. My Coffee & King Kong are posing here because they may not speak, but they understand… and they feel everything," Rupali captioned the post.

Rupali is often seen voicing her support for stray dogs like Coffee and King Kong.

Recently, she welcomed the SC's decision to revisit its order regarding stray dogs in the Delhi/ NCR region, according to which the stray dogs will be sterilised, vaccinated, deformed, and then released back into the areas from where they were picked up.

Rupali said, “A big win for compassion! Grateful to the Hon’ble Supreme Court for modifying its order, allowing sterilisation & release of stray dogs in Delhi. This step not only safeguards people from rabies & overpopulation risks but also lets our voiceless companions live with dignity. True progress is when compassion & safety walk hand in hand.”

--IANS

pm/