Rupali Ganguly calls herself a ‘Modi devotee’, shares how PM Modi changed the world’s perception of India

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly has shared heartfelt praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the global recognition India has earned under his leadership.

Speaking to IANS, the ‘Anupamaa’ actress expressed deep admiration for the Prime Minister, calling herself a "Modi devotee" and acknowledging the transformational changes she has witnessed in the past 11 years. “It’s been 11 years, and it feels like many more,” she remarked, noting the pride she feels in India's global standing today. Reflecting on her travels abroad, Ganguly shared how the perception of India has evolved. “Earlier, people didn’t know who our Prime Minister was. Today, wherever we go—from America to Mauritius—everyone knows Narendra Modi is leading India,” she said.

Rupali Ganguly also praised PM Modi for reviving Indian culture and instilling a renewed sense of national pride. She noted that there is now widespread appreciation for India’s deep-rooted traditions and heritage.

The 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress shared, “I am proud to say that I am a Modi devotee. It's been 11 years. On one hand, I didn’t even realize that it's been 11 years; on the other hand, it feels like it’s been 11 years and many more. I am a big fan of Modi ji.”

“When we used to go abroad, people didn’t know who our Prime Minister was. Even if you went to America, very few people knew — of course, Indians did. But when people from other countries met us, they would say, ‘Oh, you are from India,’ and that was it. But now, wherever we go, everyone knows that Modi ji is our country’s Prime Minister. And that is a very proud feeling. I had gone to Mauritius, and most of the people of Indian origin there felt so proud of Modi ji — because of the way he has brought culture back into fashion. Now we are proud to say that we are Indians and that this is our culture.”

Rupali went on to state, “Earlier, we used to label ourselves as the cow-worshipping country or the snake-charmer country. It’s not like that anymore. Now the whole world knows that India’s culture is so strong. So many people come here to experience that culture.”

PM Narendra Modi marked 11 years at the helm of India’s leadership since first assuming office in 2014. His government also completed the first year of its third consecutive term on June 9, a milestone that reflects over a decade of continued governance and the beginning of a new chapter in his vision for the country.

--IANS

ps/