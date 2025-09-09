Rupali Ganguly calls her bond with Jaswir Kaur in ‘Anupama’ a modern Krishna–Sudama tale

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) TV actress Rupali Ganguly has opened up about her onscreen bond with co-star Jaswir Kaur in the popular show “Anupama.”

The actress revealed that their friendship on the show draws inspiration from the timeless bond of Krishna and Sudama. Ganguly shared, “The sequence was created by our maker, Rajanji, and written beautifully by the writers, and executed by the directors. We were just actors, mere puppets, who were doing our job. And there are certain scenes like this that completely warm the cockles of our hearts, because friendship is something that is the most—it is very viable, it’s a very honest feeling.”

Speaking about the on-screen bond, Rupali added, “And Devika and Anupama’s friendship in our show has been the epitome of friendship. Devika, played by Jaswir Kaur, has been that one friend, the Krishna to Anupama’s Sudama, who’s always been there in the time of need for Anupama. And Devika is coming back into Anupama’s life right now, because I would say for myself that I feel the character so closely when I’m on the sets, and I’m sure that Jassi also does. It was just a bonding reunion of sorts for us again, and I was so glad to have this back. I think the inspiration for this was Krishna and Sudama.”

The 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress went on to state, “It’s very rare that friendships like this are highlighted. Yes, there have been many movies like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara and Dil Chahta Hai; there have been some very beautiful movies based on friendship in the past. But on television, it’s very rare to see a bond as beautiful as Anupama and Devika’s, which has lasted over five years and which has so much relevance. I mean, Devika is not just a character that is there for the sake of it. But it propels the story forward; it adds so much value to Anupama’s narrative. And it’s very beautiful.”

On a personal note, Rupali shared how she relates to the emotion of friendship. “For me, friendship is the most important. Again, my husband was my best friend before he became my husband. My brother is my best friend today. I do not have lots of friends, but there are a few who are very close to me. No matter what, I know they will always be there. There is Mona, there is Delnaaz, and there is my sister Rita. Plus I have formed certain more bonds over the years. It’s just to have great girl power in your life.”

She concluded by saying, "I’m glad that friendship has been given such a beautiful platform in our show, and I’m proud of the fact that the makers are adept at exploring rarely explored bonds in our show. It just feels very good about this. And I just hope Devika remains, and I’m looking forward to this beautiful journey ahead of Anupama and Devika at this age and stage of their lives.”

