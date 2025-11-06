Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa fulfils her senior citizen fan's wish 

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Television superstar Rupali Ganguly recently surprised her senior citizen fan and fulfilled her wish of talking to TV’s Anupamaa.

The senior citizen was none other than actress Vrushika Mehta's grandmother. Expressing gratitude to Rupali, Vrushika, who was elated on seeing her grandmother smile ear to ear, penned a beautiful note for Rupali on her social media account.

She wrote, “My Pookie Dadi! We gave her a surprise—she thought we were going to shoot a reel, so she got all conscious, wore her best saree, and got ready... and then came the surpriseee!” She added, “We made her speak to Anupamaa, and though we thought she’d be nervous, dadi ne toh apne dil ki saari baat bata di!”

Thanking the superstar, Mehta wrote, “Thank you so much, @rupaliganguly ma’am, for giving her your time and making her dream come true—without you, this wouldn’t have been possible.” In the video, Mehta's grandmother was seen striking up a heartfelt conversation with her favourite actress. Vrushika can be seen asking her grandmother over her favourite between Anupamaa and Tulsi (from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi). To this her grandmother was instantly seen taking Anupamaa's name.

Rupali in the video was seen greeting her with all love and respect. The actress, who, apart from being a fine actress, is also an avid animal lover. On account of the Navratri festival, Rupali had shared a heartfelt post that highlighted her love for animals. The actress had shared a post featuring herself with her pet dogs, Coffee and King Kong, straight from the sets of Anupamaa, which also doubled as their home.

In her post, Rupali wrote, “Chaturthi Praying to Maa #Kushmanda to fill every heart with kindness, compassion and love for each other and for the voiceless souls. My Coffee & King Kong are posing here because they may not speak, but they understand… and they feel everything.”

The actress has often used her social media platform to raise awareness about adopting stray animals, caring for pets and respecting all living beings, especially animals.

–IANS

rd/