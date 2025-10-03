Rubina Dilaik reveals what her love language is for hubby Abhinav Shukla

Mumbai: Television actor Abhinav Shukla turned a year older on September 27, and leaving no stone unturned to make his day memorable, his better half, actress Rubina Dilaik organized a fun family camping adventure, reflecting the couple's well-known love for the wild.

Taking to her official Insta account, Rubina shared a video revealing what all went behind creating the special day for Abhinav.

The clip showed Rubina trying her best to figure out how to put up a tent, which she eventually succeeded in doing with the help of her family and friends. We could also see Abhinav arriving at the venue, visibly elated to receive the kind of birthday his heart desired.

Rubina added the "Honthon Pe Lamha Lamha" track from "Saiyaara" in the backdrop.

She captioned the post, "This is my love language," along with a red heart emoji.

On Monday, Rubina treated her Insta Fam with a couple of sneak peeks from the birthday celebration. Looking all handsome in a cowboy hat, Abhinav was seen cutting his birthday cake and celebrating his special day in the presence of his better half and twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa.

At the moment, the lovebirds are seen in the couple reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga".

During a recent episode of the show, Rubina opened up about her postpartum journey, revealing how motherhood brought along challenges that left her confidence shaken.

The ‘Chotti Bahu’ actress was heard saying, “There are two heels that have brought back my confidence, post-pregnancy. That there are a lot of changes in your body. I didn't look beautiful; my hair was falling off. I was pretty overweight. Even now I'm struggling with this mommy's belly. I accepted the invite of Showstopper for a very big designer. And I was like, now I'll face a live audience and I'll bring back my confidence. Because I was very shattered from inside. And as soon as I took the first step, I stumbled and fumbled.”

“And in those 10 seconds, it was like... I thought, Rubina, it was better if you stayed at home. You didn't have that issue. Everything. And I stood up and said, everyone is struggling. I will show them that there is life beyond the struggle. Thank you,” Rubina added.

