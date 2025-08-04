Rubina Dilaik reveals what drew her to ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’ after becoming a mother

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik has opened up about her decision to join the reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga” alongside husband Abhinav Shukla.

In an interview with IANS, she shared why she agreed to do the show post embracing motherhood. When asked what inspired her to take up the show after embracing motherhood, Dilaik shared that the concept resonated with her current phase in life and gave her a chance to explore a new dynamic with her husband Abhinav on screen. “After becoming a mother, I wanted to spend more time with my husband. I wanted to have some fun, so I took up this show.”

When quizzed about whether reality shows are scripted, the Chotti Bahu actress stated, “Reality shows aren’t scripted, but they are maneuvered. If a certain aspect works well, the makers steer it to highlight more of that element. So, no, it’s not scripted, but yes, it’s guided.”

Abhinav Shukla also spoke about a direct correlation between screen time and the longevity of relationships on reality shows. According to him, “The more the screen time, the shorter the relationship might last.”

Rubina added, “He’s right. The more we can accept each other’s differences, the better. We have to accept that we are different individuals with unique personalities, and respecting that will reduce fights and misunderstandings.”

Shukla also revealed his approach to handling disagreements, saying he believes in stepping back, giving space, and returning to the conversation with a calmer mindset to resolve issues effectively. “Some issues can be solved in a few hours, some in a few days, and some take more time. We decide how much energy a problem deserves depending on its nature. Problems come in different shapes, sizes, and timings. But in our case, like I always say, “Whatever you say, baby.” That line has now become famous.”

On a related note, “Pati Patni Aur Panga, the much-anticipated celebrity couple reality show, is gearing up for its premiere on Colors TV on August 2.

Hosted by actress Sonali Bendre and comedian Munawar Faruqui, the show offers a lively mix of drama, humour, and real-life relationship challenges. The star-studded lineup includes couples like Gurmeet Choudhary–Debina Bonnerjee, Rubina Dilaik–Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor–Milind Chandwani, Sudesh Lehri–Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat–Pawan Kumar, Hina Khan–Rocky Jaiswal and Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad.

--IANS

ps/