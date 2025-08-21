Rubina Dilaik reveals she felt guilty upon judging Abhinav Shukla's humble birthday gift for her during his struggling days

Mumbai, Aug 21(IANS) Actress Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recently shared a very emotional anecdote of their life that brought them even closer. During their appearance on the reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga, Rubina shared a heart-warming yet emotional story from their early days together.

She recalled how, during one of Abhinav's lowest phases, financially, he had saved up to buy her a simple bag as a birthday gift. Rubina admitted that initially she was upset with the gift and even judged his choice.

When Abhinav revealed that he didn't have money, yet in order to make her feel special, he bought a bag for her from his saved money, Rubina felt extremely guilty. Rubina said, "All my luxury bags are kept on one side and that special bag is zip locked and kept extremely safe, it will always be my most priceless possession." The anecdote reflects not just on the couple's journey through tough times but also their deep respect for each other's sacrifices.

Today Rubina is celebrated as a great performer, and Abhinav too has carved his own path with impactful roles in various shows and movies. Together they have built upon that balance of love and friendship and admiration with grounding. Rubina and Abhinav have shown immense amount of humility and strength to weather life's toughest storms together.

The couple after dating for a few years, got married on 21st June, 2018 and are blessed with twin baby girls. The babies reside with Rubina's parents in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. They chose to do so to raise the kids in a cleaner environment with a humble upbringing, prioritizing a connection to nature and village lifem While the couple is primarily based in Himachal Pradesh, they keep travelling to Mumbai for work commitments. -

-IANS

rd/