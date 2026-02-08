RSS 100 years celebration: Vicky Kaushal sheds light on enriching ‘talks’ with Mohan Bhagwat

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in ‘Chhaava’, is celebrating the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The actor attended the centenary celebrations of RSS, and told IANS, “First of all, I would like to congratulate RSS for completing its 100th anniversary. Today I got a chance to listen to Mohanji's talks. This is the first time I have seen him face to face and listened to his talks. I am feeling very impressed. The talks were very practical and sensible”.

He further mentioned, “There were a lot of topics to discuss. It was very nice to meet everyone. I would like to congratulate RSS for the rest of their journey. I wish them all the very best”.

The RSS is a Hindu nationalist volunteer organization founded in 1925 by K. B. Hedgewar in Nagpur. It describes itself as a cultural organization focused on character-building, discipline, and national unity. The RSS operates through daily local branches called shakhas, where volunteers engage in physical training, drills, and ideological discussions. It promotes the concept of Hindutva, emphasizing India’s cultural heritage. The RSS is ideologically linked to several affiliated bodies collectively known as the Sangh Parivar, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It has played a significant role in India’s social and political landscape.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal recently welcomed his first child with his wife, Katrina Kaif. The couple named their son Vihaan, inspired from the name of Vicky’s character in ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’.

Revealing the name in a joint post, they shared an adorable picture of little Vihaan's hand on Katrina and Vicky's hands. Announcing the name on social media, they wrote, "Our Ray of Light...Vihaan Kaushal...Prayers are answered...Life is beautiful...Our world is changed in a instant...Gratitude beyond words (sic)”.

As soon as Katrina and Vicky announced the name, blessings started pouring in for the little Vihaan. Actress Parineeti Chopra, who has recently joined the boy mom club herself, commented, "Little buddy”.

