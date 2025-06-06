Roshan Kanakala's 'Mowgli 2025' unit completes 15-day climax schedule

Chennai, June 6 (IANS) The unit of director Sandeep Raj’s upcoming romantic entertainer 'Mowgli 2025', featuring Roshan Kanakala in the lead, has now completed shooting a major portion of the film's climax portions.

Sources close to the unit of the film disclosed that shooting is progressing at a brisk pace and that the unit of the film had just completed its third schedule, which was a fortnight long.

"The makers completed shooting a big climax action schedule in Maredumilli. Massive action sequences were shot in this schedule which lasted for a period of 15 days," sources informed.

"In the climax sequence, Roshan Kanakala took a lot of risks and performed action stunts. These scenes are going to be a major highlight of the film. The third schedule has been completed in Maredumilli. The entire shooting of the film will be completed in one more schedule. The teaser is going to be released this month itself," a source added.

Sources point out that the action sequences in the film are going to be the highlight of the film.

For the unaware, young hero Roshan Kanakala, who impressed with his brilliant performance in his debut film 'Bubble Gum', is playing the lead in 'Mowgli 2025' which is being directed by Sandeep Raj, best known for his National Award-winning film 'Color Photo'.

Producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad are producing the film under the People Media Factory banner.

Sakshi Sagar Madolkar is to make her debut as a heroine with this film, the cinematography of which is being handled by Rama Maruthi M. Kala Bhairava has been entrusted with scoring the film's music. Editing for the film is by Kodati Pawan Kalyan and art direction is by Kiran Mamidi. Nataraj Madigonda has choreographed the action scenes. The film has screenplay by Rama Maruthi M and Radhakrishna Reddy.

