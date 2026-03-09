Rosanna Arquette calls Quentin Tarantino’s usage of N-word in movies, ‘creepy’

Los Angeles, March 9 (IANS) Hollywood actress Rosanna Arquette has slammed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who directed her in ‘Pulp Fiction’.

The actress said that Quentin Tarantino has a “hall pass” to use the N-word in his films, which she thinks is “racist and creepy”, reports ‘Variety’.

She told The Sunday Times, “It’s iconic, a great film on a lot of levels. But personally I am over the use of the N-word, I hate it”.

She further mentioned, “I cannot stand that he (Tarantino) has been given a hall pass. It’s not art, it’s just racist and creepy”.

As per 'Variety', in a 2022 appearance on ‘Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace’, a defiant Tarantino said that audiences should go “see something else” if they are offended by his use of the N-word or the graphic displays of violence in his films.

When prompted by Wallace to give a response to his critics, Tarantino said, “Then see something else. If you have a problem with my movies then they aren’t the movies to go see. Apparently I’m not making them for you”.

His frequent collaborator Samuel L. Jackson has long defended Tarantino’s use of the slur in his films, including for ‘Django Unchained’. The 2012 action western drew significant backlash at the time of release for its frequent use of the N-word, which is said in the film nearly 110 times.

In the 2019 documentary “QT8: The First Eight,” which chronicles the first 21 years of Tarantino’s filmmaking career, Jackson said in an interview, “You take ‘12 Years a Slave’, which is supposedly made by an auteur. Steve McQueen is very different than Quentin. When you have a song that says (the N-word) in it 300 times nobody says s***”.

“So it’s ok for Steve McQueen to use (the N-word) because he’s artistically attacking the system and the way people think and feel, but Quentin is just doing it to just strike the blackboard with his nails. That’s not true. There’s no dishonesty in anything that (Quentin) writes or how people talk, feel or speak”, he added.

