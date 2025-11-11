Ronit Roy wishes Happy Birthday to his 'Darling' wife as she turns a year older

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor Ronit Roy wished a Happy Birthday to his 'Darling' wife Neelam Roy as she turned a year older.

The 'Udaan' actor took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a couple's photo with his better half.

Ronit admitted that he may not be able to ever fully express his emotions for his wife.

"In this lifetime I may never be able to express completely how much you mean to me and how much I love you (sic)," he wrote.

Showering his wife with love and admiration, the '2 States' actor added, "This lifetime may not be enough to express my gratitude for all you have done for me and our babies. @aadorboseroy @agasthyaboseroy and me are blessed to have you as “Amma” Happy Birthday my Darling (red heart emoji) May all your wishes and dreams come true. @neelamboseroy."

Actor Sanjay Kapoor also used the comment section to wish her, saying, "Happy birthday gym partner (hug emoji) @neelamboseroy."

Actress and politician Smriti Irani added, "Happy Birthday @neelamboseroy (red heart emoji)."

Before this, on October 25, Ronit's son Agasthya turned 18 years old.

Commemorating the milestone, he posted a childhood photo of his son on social media, along with a present-day picture of Agasthya.

Wishing his baby boy on his birthday, the 'Ugly' actor penned on his IG, "Jhebaaaaaa mera chota sa simba!!!!!! Mufasa always got your back!!!! Love your more (red heart emoji) From there to here Happy 18th Birthday my Sonshine (Sparkles emoji) this is the beginning of a truly wonderful journey (Raising Hands Emoji) (sic)."

"God bless you my raja (King crown emoji) you’re (hundred points emoji) original!!! One in trillion...you’ll always be able to find your way, your way (red heart and evil eye emoji) #rajabeta #mysonshine (sun emoji)," Ronit added.

Work-wise, Ronit last graced the screen as King Someshwar in the show "Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan".

