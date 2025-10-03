Ronit Roy shares why he doesn’t post videos of him playing flute

Mumbai: Actor Ronit Roy, who has been a television star and is known for his work in films like ‘Udaan’, ‘2 States’, ‘Ugly’ and several others, is shy of talking about his music.

On Friday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he can be seen playing the flute. He played the song 'Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera'. The actor wrote in the caption, “No I haven’t left training in flute. I don't post because I'm still not good at it. Still a lot to learn”.

The actor had earlier said that he got the inspiration to learn musical instruments after watching one of the music reality shows.

Earlier, the actor got emotional as the track of his character of King Someshwar approached the end in the show ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’. As the story progressed, the viewers bid farewell to the powerful and dignified character of King Someshwar. Ronit is known for his commanding screen presence and nuanced performances, Ronit brought depth, grace, and gravitas to the role of the noble king, winning hearts across generations.

His portrayal of King Someshwar, a ruler torn between duty, destiny, and the love for his son, Prithviraj has left an indelible mark on the show. As the story progresses, King Someshwar faces an untimely death, and a new chapter will unfold in this epic saga.

Talking about the experience of playing King Someshwar, the actor said in a statement, “Portraying King Someshwar has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career, it’s not just about the costume or the crown, it’s about carrying the weight of a father, a ruler, and a man torn between duty and emotion”.

“I poured my heart into every scene, and I am looking forward to what comes ahead in the story. I’m walking away with a lot of memories, lessons, and love. I wish the entire team continued success and hope the show reaches even greater heights in the times to come”, he added.

