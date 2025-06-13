Ronit Roy credits his roles as Mr. Bajaj and Mihir Virani for shaping both his career and life

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Veteran television actor Ronit Roy reflected on the two roles that defined his journey in the entertainment industry.

The actor credited his portrayal of Mr. Bajaj in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and Mihir Virani in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ as the cornerstones of his career, calling them both life- and career-shaping milestones that helped him grow as a performer and as a person. Speaking to IANS, Roy shared how both roles not only brought him widespread recognition but also deeply influenced his personal and professional growth.

The 'Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan' actor also credited producer Ekta Kapoor for entrusting him with both transformative roles, calling them “career-shaping” in his journey. Ronit Roy shared, “Yes, my role of Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay was, and to this date it remains, an iconic role. And I'm just happy and proud to have gotten the role, and I'm grateful for what the role has contributed to my life and to my character. And I thank Ekta Kapoor for having given me that role and also the role of Mihir in Kyun Ki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.” These are my two career-shaping and life-shaping roles.”

Ronit Roy is widely known for stepping into the iconic role of Mihir Virani in the hit television drama ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.’ He replaced Amar Upadhyay after his exit from the show. Later, Roy earned recognition for portraying the intense and enigmatic character of Rishabh Bajaj in ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay.'

Further, when asked about the defining moments that shaped his rise from early struggles to becoming a household name, the 'Adaalat' actor acknowledged that, like many, his journey has been filled with life-shaping experiences and ongoing challenges.

Ronit Roy mentioned, “There were a lot of, you know, life-shaping and life-defining moments. Of course, everybody has them. There are a lot of battles to be fought. Some are won, some are lost, and some are kept for another time. The struggle never really ends at every level. There is a new struggle to break forward and upward. And as we speak, the struggle continues. Now, of course, the struggle is to find good work, get good work, and do it, you know, in a way where it is appreciated by the people who are making the project and by the most important part of filmmaking, the audience.”

--IANS

