Roja fame Madhoo marks 57th birthday with heartfelt posts from daughters

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Madhoo treated fans to heartwarming glimpses of her family life, on the 26th of March, as she shared adorable moments with her daughters, Ameya and Keisha.

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Taking to her social media account, she reposted pictures originally shared by her daughters, who wished her on the occasion of her birthday.

Along with the posts, Madhoo wrote, ‘My amu @ameyaashah live u my princess,’ with heart emoticons.

In another repost, she added, ‘My baby k @keiashahh love you.’

The first set of pictures shows the doting mother sitting with her two daughters by her side. The trio looks cheerful and candid in the throwback picture.

In yet another frame, the mother-daughter duo can be seen striking a poised pose.

Despite being a public figure, Madhoo has seamlessly managed to keep her daughters away from the media glare all these years.

Glimpses of their personal moments occasionally surface on social media, but nothing is known about their academic or professional pursuits.

For the uninitiated, Madhoo, who is married to businessman Anand Shah, shares a close connection with actress Juhi Chawla.

The two are related through family ties, as Madhoo’s husband and Juhi Chawla’s husband, Jay Mehta, belong to the same extended family.

Reportedly, she is also the cousin of veteran Bollywood superstar Hema Malini.

On the professional front, Madhoo made a mark in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema in the 90s era.

She is best known for her roles in films such as ‘Roja’, ‘Phool Aur Kaante’, ‘Diljale’, ‘Yodha’, and ‘Gentleman’.

After stepping away from the limelight following her marriage and motherhood, Madhoo chose to focus on her family.

–IANS

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