Rohit Saraf says 'You’re my whole world' as his mother turns a year older

Mumbai Oct 24 (IANS) Actor Rohit Saraf said, "You’re my whole world" as his mother turned a year older on Friday.

Sharing a couple of photos with his mommy dear on social media, twinning in yellow, the 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' actor penned a sweet birthday note signifying how his mother has been his constant pillar of strength.

Rohit wrote on Instagram, "Thank you for walking with me in silence.. two steps behind, but always there in case I stumble. For quietly switching the light off and sitting beside me as i drift into sleep after a long, weary day (sic)."

"Thank you for loving me, silently and deeply every single day. I love you Maa! Happy Birthday! You’re my whole world. (Red heart and evil eye emoji)," he added.

Earlier, Rohit reflected on the fitness challenges he faces as an actor.

Speaking exclusively with IANS, he was asked, "How challenging is it for an actor to gain or lose weight for a role?"

Claiming it to be incredibly tough, Rohit told IANS, "It’s not just about actors—it’s hard for anyone to transform their body. Everybody responds differently to diet and exercise. For this film, Sanya and I both went through body transformations. Sanya worked hard for a year, and I was on a strict regimen for 14-15 months. It was exhausting but rewarding."

Work-wise, Rohit made quite a splash in Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy, "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari", co-starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Talking about the atmosphere on the set, Rohit shared, "Oh, we had an amazing time! It was so much fun because there were so many of us on set—Sanya, Varun, Jhanvi, myself, Manish, Abhinav, Mallika, and so many others. The vibe was always lighthearted and full of energy."

He added that when it rained, they used to play badminton or football while waiting for the rain to subside and resume work.

"There was never a dull moment", Rohit shared.

--IANS

pm/