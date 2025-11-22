Rohit Roy drops a soulful rendition of his beloved Kishore Kumar track 'Zindagi Ke Safar Mein...'

Mumbai: Actor Rohit Roy was seen flaunting his singing prowess with a soulful rendition of one of his beloved Kishore Kumar tracks, "Zindagi Ke Safar Mein Guzar Jaate Jo Makam" from Rajesh Khanna's movie "Aap Ki Kasam".

Getting in touch with his inner singer post packup, Rohit crooned the melodious and meaningful number in his amazing voice.

"The "Post pack up with nothing to do, I did the thing that makes me HAPPY! Couldn’t hack it with the music so just went for it (Beaming Face with Smiling Eyes emoji) karaoke tracks are faster sometimes and they take away from the feel of the song (Grinning face with sweat emojis), the 'Kaabil' actor shared the caption.

"PS: One of my all time fave Kishore da tracks! Melodious and meaningful… watch till the end (Smiling face emoji)," he added.

Delighted by Rohit's candid performance, singer and actor Neil Nitin Mukesh commented on the post saying, "One of my favourites," followed by two red heart emojis.

Actress Sandhya Mridul added, "Been a while since I heard you sing. Don’t stop Ro you still got it!"

Earlier this month, Rohit went on a solo trip to Australia, which, in his own words, turned out to be 'fabulous'.

He took to his official Insta handle and posted some photos from his fun getaway. Looking all handsome in an all black attire, paired with stylish sneakers, Rohit was seen holding a leather jacket in his hand.

Talking about his experience in Australia, Rohit wrote, "Last few snapshots from probably the best solo trip ever !!! I’m in love with Australia … I wish I could find something to critique but everything has been fabulous… And considering I’m the fussy types, I should find at least ONE thing to complain about! (Grinning Face With Sweat Emoji) But nothing ! (sic)"

Appreciating the food, the people, he added, "The food, the people, the warmth, the topography et al… TOPNOTCH! And I saved the best for the last! @stillwatertasmania !!! The food is insane as is the location of the hotel! Crazy good! #seeaustralia @australia."

