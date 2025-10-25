Rohit Roy calls son Agasthya 'the best looking Bose Roy' as he turns 18

Mumbai: Actor Rohit Bose Roy penned a lovely birthday wish for his son, Agasthya Bose Roy, as he turned 18 years old on Saturday.

The 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand' actor took to his official Instagram handle and posted a cute father-son photo of the two making goofy expressions. Both Rohit and Agasthya were seen twinning in pink.

Calling his son the 'best looking Bose Roy', Rohit penned on the photo-sharing app, "Happy birthday to my one and only… To the best looking Bose Roy…May all your dreams come true and much more!!! Can’t believe you are 18 already! (sic)"

"For me, you will forever remain a chotu (red heart emoji) Love you Agu," he added.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor also wished Agasthya in the comment section, saying, "Happy birthday", along with a red heart emoji.

Back in August this year, Rohit came up with a special video for his better half, Manasi Joshi Roy, suggesting that couples should always "rekindle romance".

Dropping a beautifully traditional video of his wife on social media, Rohit penned the caption, "Whenever asked for tips on lasting relationships, my one constant has been- Try and rekindle the romance every opportunity you get. Romance gets stale and practicality seeps into every relationship after a few years and it's your job to go back and realize why you fell in love with her in the first place. Manasi irritates the f@&k out of me on a daily basis (no strike that, on an hourly basis) and I return the favour with equal fervor ! (sic)."

He further wrote, "But both of us are also very quick to get back and find that happy space coz we have no idea what the argument was about..No marriage is without its own set of unique challenges.. but if you treat everyday as a new day and every year as your first anniversary, more often than not, the happy will outweigh the ugly... These are not words from any book on relationships, this is what we have lived through and I still feel happy when I create a reel for her that makes her smile... So keep doing these little things for each other. Giving up is the easy way out, but for me, marriages are forever. They might be made in heaven but they have to survive on earth, so do your best."

--IANS