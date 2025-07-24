Rohit Purohit shares how 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' was a life-changing experience

Mumbai, July 24 (IANS) Actor Rohit Purohit has opened up about his emotional journey with the popular television show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.”

In his latest post on Instagram, he called it a life-changing experience. Reflecting on his time on the show, the actor shared that the role not only challenged him creatively but also helped him grow personally and professionally. Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a couple of photos with the team of the show and penned a heartfelt note thanking director Rajan Shahi, his wife Sheena Bajaj and other co-actors.

For the caption, he wrote, “Wow… “Fan Favourite Actor” this is truly special. First of all, thank you to @the_indian_telly_awards for this honour. But above all, this award belongs to every single fan who voted, supported, and believed in me and in Armaan. I am standing here today because of your love. This is our win.”

“Playing Armaan has been one of the most beautiful journeys of my life. He’s complex, passionate, flawed, and real—and I’ve poured my heart into bringing him alive. I want to thank the entire creative team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai—the writers, directors( @rishimandial , @raampandey30 @romeshkalra @rajan.shahi.543 sir, my co-actors, and the entire crew—for trusting me with this role and constantly pushing me to give my best.”

Rohit added, “To my amazing co-stars—thank you for being my strength and making every scene count. To my family—your unwavering support means the world to me. @imsheenabajaj this award is YOURS more the mine..it was all your dream,your confidence in me,your sacrifices,unconditional love and the unlimited things you do for me behind the scene

“And finally, to the audience—your love is the biggest reward of all. Every message, every vote, every cheer—I’ve felt it, and I carry it with me every day. Armaan is yours as much as he is mine.” Thank you once again! Let’s keep telling stories that touch hearts. This one’s for all of you! Thank you for making me a part of your world.”

Rohit Purohit plays the lead role of Armaan alongside Samridhii Shukla in the daily soap “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” which first premiered on 12 January 2009 and is the longest running Indian television soap opera.

--IANS

ps/