Rohan Sippy reveals how pressure manifests itself while Indianising a popular show

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Director Rohan Sippy, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released OTT show ‘Search: The Naina Murder Case’, has spoken up on the pressure of adapting an international show in the Indian context and for the sensibilities of the Indian audience.

His recent work is based on the Danish series ‘Forbrydelsen’, and follows the murder investigation of a young girl.

When asked if at any point the pressure about making the show as per the Indian sensibilities get to him that, Rohan said, “I think the pressure lifts because you have a certain confidence the foundation is strong. The central element of our story is friendship between the leads akin to Jai and Veeru. That for me is always as an audience, that's what engages you because of course plot is critical, but the central spine has to be this Jugalbandi that will change over the course of the series and wrapped into that the way they have brought in the elements of the secrets that they're uncovering of all the people around, whether it's this teenage girl, whether it's a powerful politician, or how they're affected and so these parts we knew”.

“But now what that is doesn't have to be off the tone of a Swedish or Danish thing, we've obviously wanted to make it relatable to how Konkona had the opportunity to meet a senior police officer as well, that was so helpful for us to just understand, we come with pre-conceptions. So I think a lot of that we just do, but it's the opposite of pressure, it's the confidence that we're building on something solid, now we have the freedom to imagine and make it our own, that's how I looked at it and I think everyone did it in the same spirit”, he added.

