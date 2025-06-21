Rohan Gurbaxani reflects on sharing the screen with Pankaj Tripathi & Konkona Sen in 'Metro... In Dino'

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actor Rohan Gurbaxani will next be seen in the much-awaited romantic entertainer "Metro... In Dino".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Gurbaxani reflected on his experience of working with seasoned performers like Pankaj Tripathi or Konkona Sen Sharma.

Calling Pankaj and Konkona's on-screen aura "magical", Gurbaxani shared that when one works with such experienced actors, there is no point thinking about who’s performing better.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "I focus on how I can contribute to the scene and respond to the energy they’re giving me. That kind of exchange is what acting is all about—it's in the reactions. Both Pankaj ji and Konkona ji are so truthful in their performances that it often feels like real life, not acting. It’s magical."

Shedding light on his character in "Metro… In Dino" he went on to share, "My character is a painter who lives in Goa. He exhibits and sells his paintings. The story begins in Goa, and I share screen space with Pankaj ji and Konkona ji. Beyond that, you’ll have to watch the film on July 4 to know more."

When asked if he ever felt creatively restricted while working under the direction of Anurag Basu, Gurbaxani denied saying, "In fact, it’s quite the opposite. He doesn’t hand over a script beforehand, so you need to trust his process completely. He places you in situations that challenge you but also bring out the best in you."

"I wouldn't say it’s restrictive—he gives you complete creative freedom. He gives you your lines on the same day, which may sound daunting, but it actually sharpens your instincts and strengthens your faith in your own impulses", he added.

Talking about his forthcoming projects, Gurbaxani revealed, "I can’t reveal much right now, but something is in the works. Once the announcement is made, we’ll definitely talk about it."

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Saswata Chatterjee in crucial roles, "Metro... In Dino" is expected to get a theatrical release on 4th July.

--IANS

pm/