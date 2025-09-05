Rochelle Rao expresses how her 1st year of motherhood felt like

Mumbai Sep 5 (IANS) Actor Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao have been busy as bees with their new roles as parents. Rochelle and Keith's daughter turned a year old recently, and the doting mother took to her social media account to express what one year of motherhood felt like.

Rochelle expressed what it felt like “when she finally stopped trying to be perfect”. Through a carousel of posts, Rochelle stated that when they stopped trying to be perfect, she allowed “sand in their eyes”, “forgot to put on pants”, “ate a few rose petals”, “put feet on the table” and “had a time of their lives”.

She shared a few cute photos of herself along with her little baby girl. Rochelle, on the 4th of September, took to her social media account to share her experience of being a mother to her baby.

She captioned it as, “#ayearasjojosmom Just wondering if any other moms out there felt the way I did for the first year of their Child’s life? Like everyone else got to play and have fun with her while you were always using that time to get things done around the house and at work, because if the baby was “happy” it meant she didn’t need you…”

The couple had announced their pregnancy through a beautiful social media post in 2023. announced big news with a new addition to their family.

They wrote, "We stood on this same beach 5 years ago and vowed to spend the rest of our lives together; today we watch the sun rise on the horizon as this new phase dawns in our lives." Our little blessing is on the way!" Keith and Rochelle got married in the latter’s hometown in Chennai in 2018.

The couple rose to fame with their stint in Bigg Boss season 10.

--IANS rd/