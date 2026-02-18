Robert Pattinson’s therapist suspected him of substance abuse

Los Angeles, Feb 18 (IANS) Hollywood star Robert Pattinson had an unusual exchange with this therapist. The actor’s once asked him if he was on drugs because they "couldn't understand" him.

The 39-year-old actor has recalled how his one and only visit to a therapist backfired as the professional questioned whether he had taken any substances, reports ‘Female First UK’.

In conversation with his ‘The Drama’ co-star Zendaya for Interview Magazine, Robert said, "I went to therapy once and the therapist asked me if I was on drugs because they couldn't understand what I was talking about”.

He further mentioned, “I was like, 'I'm trying my best’. I thought I was going somewhere. I got on the boat and I was like, 'I want to get off now’”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Robert Pattinson shot to fame by playing vampire Edward Cullen in ‘The Twilight Saga’ film series but admits that he feared that the movies would cost him his "personal identity".

The actor said, "When I was doing Twilight, there was such a cultural pushback against it, almost simultaneous to its success, so I kind of had to ride both things. I really enjoyed making the movies, but then there was such a huge marketing push behind it as well. I didn't want to get my personal identity caught up in that, so I tried to push forward my individuality a little, and that kind of stuck with me. It was also interesting getting famous off of playing a part, people thought I was that character in the beginning”.

He continued, "Also, I wasn't precious about that identity because it wasn't my identity to begin with. It's interesting to use the public perception of you as part of your character development, because you're like, 'I assume at least a few people in the audience are going to be expecting this', so you can make it more dramatic. "But at the same time, you never really know what people are thinking”.

Meanwhile, Pattinson recently revealed that his daughter has already seen most of his movies.

The actor has a 23-month-old daughter, whose name has not been made public, with his partner Suki Waterhouse.

