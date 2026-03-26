Robert Pattinson cannot believe how anyone could be 'Team Jacob'

Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) Years later, Hollywood star Robert Pattinson still can’t wrap his head around the ‘Team Jacob’ debate that once divided “Twilight” fans. He said he never understood how anyone could root against his character Edward.

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Speaking to the French outlet Canal+ ahead of his upcoming film The Drama with Zendaya, Robert Pattinson was asked the age-old question surrounding the hit Twilight franchise that launched him to stardom, reports people.com.

Pattinson's character Edward Cullen, a vampire, competed with Jacob Black, essayed by Taylor Lautner, a werewolf, for the affections of Bella Swan.

"I’m Team Edward all day, let’s go,” Zendaya said.

After hilariously questioning if he himself was Team Jacob, Pattinson offered a witty response to the "Team Edward or Team Jacob" question.

“No one’s Team Jacob,” Pattinson said with a laugh.

“That was just a marketing thing. I was,” the reporter tells Pattinson in the clip, who jokingly replies “sorry" as Zendaya is heard laughing.

"That's crazy," Pattinson adds.

"Yeah, I need to get, you know, the merch," Zendaya chimed in.

"I need to get the whole thing. There's a revival of Twilight at the moment," the reporter tells the pair, to which Pattinson replies, "I know, it's crazy."

Pattinson's other recent co-star, Jennifer Lawrence, echoed Zendaya's Team Edward opinion in an interview with Esquire in 2025 ahead of the release of their film Die My Love.

“Team Edward or Team Jacob?” Pattinson asked her. “In the books, Jacob,” Lawrence, answered.

“In the movie, Edward,” she added.

The Twilight Saga is a series of romantic vampire fantasy films based on the book series Twilight by Stephenie Meyer. The first installment, Twilight, was released on November 21, 2008.

The second installment, New Moon, followed on November 20, 2009.The third installment, Eclipse, was released on June 30, 2010. The fourth installment, Breaking Dawn – Part 1, was released on November 18, 2011, while the fifth and final installment, Breaking Dawn – Part 2, was released on November 16, 2012.

The series had been in development since 2004 at Paramount Pictures' MTV Films, during which time a screen adaptation of Twilight that differed significantly from the novel was written.

--IANS

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