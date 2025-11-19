Riyaa Senn misses late father, shares throwback images of him with mother Moon Moon Sen

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Riyaa Senn, known for her work in films like Style, Jhankaar Beats and Apna Sapna Money Money, shared an emotional note for her late father Bharat Dev Varma, saying that not a day goes by without her reliving memories of him in her mind.

Riyaa took to Instagram to share a series of pictures featuring veteran actress Moon Moon Sen and her father along with her sister Raima Sen. The collection spans everything from her parents’ wedding day to family holidays and other cherished moments.

“Daddy, we miss you more than words can ever express. Not a day goes by without reliving our memories and seeing your smile in our my minds,” Riyaa wrote.

She added: “Thank you for being our dad and for shaping us into who we are today. We love you more than anything. Life will never be the same without you, even though love is immortal.”

Riyaa comes from a royal background as her father Bharat Dev Varma hailed from the royal family of Tripura. Riyaa began her acting career when she was five years old, playing her mother's daughter on screen for the first time.

In 1991 she worked as a child actress in the film Vishkanya. Her first commercial success in her film career was with Style, a 2001 comedy directed by N. Chandra. She was first recognised as a model when she performed in Falguni Pathak's music video Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi at the age of seventeen in 1998.

Riyaa was most recently seen in a cameo role in the teen romantic comedy film Nadaaniyan directed by Shauna Gautam. The film stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, alongside Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

It tells the story of a privileged South Delhi school girl who gets a boyfriend-for-hire to get back at her family and classmates.

