Rithvik Dhanjani shares why he decided to ‘pause for a bit’ in Egypt

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Television actor Rithvik Dhanjani recently shared why he chose to pause for a bit during his time in Egypt.

Surrounded by a land steeped in history and timeless beauty, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actor revealed that the break was less about sightseeing and more about slowing down and reconnecting with himself. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rithvik shared his few candid images and captioned them as, “Went to Egypt, where everyone is chasing history…I decided to pause for a bit!”

In the first photo, Dhanjani can be seen striking a jumping pose in the desert, while in the next, he poses with his scarf in hand.

Yesterday, the ‘Cartel’ actor had shared glimpses from his Amsterdam vacation. Staying in the heart of the city, the actor soaked in its rich art, history, and music. Rithvik enjoyed leisurely walks, cozy cafés, and the vibrant cultural atmosphere that surrounded him at every turn.

Posting photos from Amsterdam, Rithvik Dhanjani wrote, “Stayed two nights in the centre of Amsterdam and accidentally walked into art, history, music, cafés, and excellent decisions. Found a hotel right in the centre of it all. Where culture knocks before you leave the room, music hums outside the window, and the city, literally a short walk away… in every direction. If you’re coming to Amsterdam, this shall be your “start here” button.”

On the professional front, the actor was recently seen in the series “Half Love Half Arranged Season 2,” which also featured Karan Wahi and Maanvi Gagroo. Talking about his character earlier, Rithvikk Dhanjani had said that being part of “Half Love Half Arranged” was an exciting experience. He described Ved as someone who approaches life with ease and positivity, adding that the role was enjoyable to portray. The actor also expressed confidence that the new season would take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster.

--IANS

ps/