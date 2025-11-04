Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D'Souza's elder son Riaan takes his first solo flight

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's elder son Riaan has taken his first flight without his parents.

Getting all emotional on seeing her son growing up and hitting a new milestone, Genelia took to the Stories section of her Instagram and uploaded a video of her, Ritesh, and their younger son Rahyl seeing off Riaan at the airport.

Expressing her pride in seeing Riaan take his first steps into facing the world alone, Genelia wrote on the photo-sharing app, "First flight without us. It was always about firsts with us, slowly getting used to the firsts without us.. Go live little ones, grow, experience life - Aai/ Baba/ Rahyo/ Flash will be waiting at home for you (green heart emoji) (sic)."

Prior to this, Riteish shared a glimpse of his Diwali and Padwa celebrations with wife Genelia, Riaan and Raahyl.

The video showed Riteish joyfully applying milk, uptan, and oil to his sons as a part of the traditional Diwali ritual.

We could also see the children making colourful rangolis, and Genelia performing the aarti of her sons in the clip. Later on, Riaan and Raahyl also performed mom Genelia's “aarti”, after which the kids even bowed down to seek blessings from their mother.

In addition to this, Riteish also uploaded a pic of the handwritten letter from his sons, which they shared as he missed his Dilwali lunch with his family due to work commitments.

The adorable note read, "Hi baba, I know you are working hard for us. Today is Diwali but I hope the light reaches you. The Diwali lunch will never be the same without you. Have a great day at shoot (sic)."

Overwhelmed with the sweet gesture, Riteish shared the note on his Instagram Stories saying, "Aur jeene ko kya chahiye!!! Shooting for @rajashivaji is special but receiving letter from boys makes it everlasting."

--IANS

pm/