Riteish Deshmukh brings to life the legend of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in ‘Raja Shivaji’ first look

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) The teaser of the upcoming Marathi film ‘Raja Shivaji’ was unveiled on Tuesday. It was released alongside ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, and tells the story of one of the world’s greatest warrior kings. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who has also helmed the film.

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At its core is a powerful story of vision, courage, and conviction, of a son who took a sacred vow and changed the course of history. The teaser offers a glimpse into this stirring journey, combining intensity, emotion, and heroism that resonates across generations.

The film brings to life the extraordinary legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on a scale rarely seen before in Marathi cinema, mounted as a truly pan-India spectacle. The film blends visual grandeur with a deeply emotional and inspiring narrative rooted in the birth of Swarajya.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was the founder of the Maratha Empire in western India. He established an independent kingdom by challenging the Deccan Sultanates and the Mughal Empire. In 1663, Shivaji led a successful raid on Pune, targeting Mughal general Shaista Khan, which weakened Mughal control in the region. In 1664, Shivaji conducted the first sack of Surat, a major Mughal port city, disrupting imperial trade.

In 1666, he was detained in Agra by Aurangzeb and later escaped, returning to the Deccan to rebuild his power. Shivaji was formally crowned as Chhatrapati in 1674 at Raigad, marking the establishment of a sovereign Maratha state. His later campaigns included southern expeditions in Karnataka, expanding territorial control. He developed a strong navy to protect coastal regions and fortified numerous hill forts. Maharaj passed away in 1680, leaving behind a structured administration and a resilient military system that continued to challenge Mughal authority.

Complementing the narrative is a formidable, never-seen-before ensemble cast, bringing together celebrated names from Hindi and Marathi cinema. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh.

Mounted on a grand cinematic canvas, the film features high-octane action, rich world-building, and top technical excellence. With music by the celebrated duo Ajay–Atul and cinematography by internationally acclaimed Santosh Sivan, Raja Shivaji is set to deliver a visual spectacle with strong emotional resonance.

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, ‘Raja Shivaji’ is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, 2026, in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu.

--IANS

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