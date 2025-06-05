'Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri' cast performs tree plantation on World Environment Day

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) The cast of the popular show, 'Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri' decided to celebrate World Environment Day fruitfully. Marking the special day, the cast of the show planted trees.

Savi Thakur, who is seen as Rudra on the show, shared his experience in the following words, "I had such a great time planting trees today. Honestly, I've grown up watching and doing this at home since childhood. But ever since I moved to Mumbai, I haven't had many chances here; we usually just manage with a few potted plants. So today felt really special."

Urging everyone to plant more trees, he added, "To all my fans, I want to say this, just like you connect with everything we artists do, I hope you also connect with this small but meaningful act. Nature gives us so much, but we rarely give anything back. If you think about it, we're always just taking. Planting even one tree is like giving a small gift back to nature."

Eshaa Pathak aka Gauri shared, "My home is like a mini garden. I've filled it with plants because I absolutely love planting. There's a special connection I feel with greenery, so being part of today's tree plantation initiated by Sun Neo made me really happy. In fact, I've even kept a few plants in my makeup room to stay close to nature every day. As celebrities, we're doing this not just for the camera, but to set an example, to start a movement."

Pointing out the growing climate crisis, she went on to say, "Planting trees is not just a good deed, it's a need now. The way global warming is rising and seasons are changing, it’s clear we’ve hurt Mother Nature deeply. And now, it's time to heal those wounds. And the only medicine is planting. The more trees we plant, the better and cleaner our environment will be. We'll get fresh air, more oxygen, and a healthier planet. So, I request all of you to take a small step. Even if one person plants just one tree, it can make a huge difference."

