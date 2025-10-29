Rishab Shetty’s wife Pragathi on 'Kantara: Chapter 1': It wasn’t just about costumes

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Pragathi Shetty, wife of filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty, has penned a note showcasing gratitude to the creative team behind Kantara Chapter 1.

Pragathi, who had a brief guest appearance as a woman in Bangra, shared appreciation for the artisans and designers who brought the film’s world to life.

Heaping praise on their unwavering passion and craftsmanship, Pragathi, who shared a string of pictures with the costume crew, wrote: “Every frame of Kantara Chapter 1 shines with the dedication of an extraordinary team who poured their hearts into every thread and texture.”

Pragathi extended a heartfelt thank you to the designer team, costume, armour and crown makers; jewellery artisans and leather workers for turning “ideas into tradition-rich art.”

“A heartfelt thank you to my amazing designer team, costumers, armour makers, crown makers, Jewellery makers and leather workers who turned ideas into tradition-rich art. From the first sketch to the final drape, every piece was a labor of love rooted in authenticity and culture.”

She added: “Your attention to detail, passion, and teamwork made each character come alive. It wasn’t just about costumes it was about bringing the world of #KantaraChapter1 to life..”

“Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1” also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah. A prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, the story delves deeper into the origins of the tradition and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.

Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the film explores the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the lore and history explored in the first film released in 2022. Like its predecessor, the prequel blends regional folklore, spirituality, and action, continuing the saga of man's relationship with nature and the divine.

Meanwhile, Kantara, which was released in 2022, centres around Bhuta Kola, a traditional form of worship practiced in the region. It follows a Kambala champion who clashes with an upright forest officer, leading to a larger conflict involving sacred land, ancestral legacy, and the balance between nature and man-made law.

--IANS

dc/