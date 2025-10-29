Rishab Shetty thanks his direction squad for 'standing strong' with him

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Basking in the success of his latest release "Kantara: Chapter 1", Sandalwood sensation Rishab Shetty thanked his direction squad for 'standing strong' with him during the journey.

He took to his official Instagram handle and shared some sneak peeks from the making of the much-appreciated prequel.

Expressing his gratitude to his team for going through all the challenges during the shoot, Rishab wrote, "Much love to my Direction squad! Every frame and emotion totally nailed, thanks to you all. From planning complex schedules, going through long shoots and unpredictable weather, your spirit and teamwork made it all happen (sic)."

"So proud of this journey, thanks for standing strong with me and sending lots of good vibes your way! #KantaraChapter1 (sic)," he added.

Previously, Rishab stated that the real fun of making a film is in calling the shots.

Taking to his IG, the Kannada actor posted a string of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of "Kantara: Chapter 1". The photos had Rishab taking charge as the director.

“Nothing beats the thrill of calling the shots, that's where the real fun of filmmaking begins! #KantaraChapter1,” he captioned the post.

Rishab also informed the netizens that he shot 'Kantara: Chapter 1' climax with a swollen leg and an exhausted body.

Posting photos of his feet on social media, he penned, "This was during the climax shoot , a swollen leg, an exhausted body .. but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire. This was only possible through the blessings of the divine energy we believe in. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who have supported us..(sic)."

With Rishab as the lead, “Kantara: Chapter 1” also features Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in significant roles, along with others.

A prequel to the 2022 film "Kantara", the drama takes a deeper look into the origins of the tradition and ancestral conflict introduced during the original drama.

"Kantara: Chapter 1" got a theatrical release on October 2.

