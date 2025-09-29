Rishab Shetty recalls his days of working as an office boy in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Sandalwood sensation Rishab Shetty became a household name with his 2022 release, "Kantara". As the prequel to the blockbuster hit gears up for release on October 2, he visited Mumbai for the event.

Visiting the Maximum City again brought back some memories for Rishab from his struggling days. He revealed that he used to work as an office boy for a production banner in the Andheri West region in Mumbai.

"Mumbai is extremely special for me because back in 2008, I used to work as an office boy for a production house in Andheri West. I was the driver of one of the producers, and today, with the power of cinema, I am sitting here, getting so much recognition, love, respect, and blessings."

"We used to have Vada Pav on the streets of Andheri West and never thought I would make it here. Cinema, which we see as God, being an artist has brought me here today, and I am grateful for that," he recalled.

In another update, the makers of "Kantara: Chapter 1" decided to cancel the pre-release event of the film that was scheduled to be held in Chennai on Tuesday in the wake of the stampede that took place at Karur.

The makers, Hombale Films, announced the decision on social media with a post that read, "Due to the recent unfortunate incident, we are cancelling the #KantaraChapter1 promotional event in Chennai tomorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected. Thank you for your understanding, we look forward to meeting our audience in Tamil Nadu at a more appropriate time. #KantaraChapter1onOct2. (sic)"

The post further included a poster with the text, "In view of the recent unfortunate incident, we have decided to cancel our Kantara Chapter 1 promotional event scheduled in Chennal tomorrow. We believe this is a time for reflection and solidarity with those affected. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families impacted. We are grateful for your understanding and support, and we look forward to meeting our audience in Tamil Nadu at a more appropriate time."

--IANS

pm/