Rishab Shetty performs Ganga Aarti in Varanasi

Mumbai: Celebrating the triumph of “Kantara: Chapter 1”, Rishab Shetty offered prayers at the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi.

The sandalwood sensation shared a video of himself on X (Earlier known as Twitter), greeting his admirers in Varanasi, followed by some sneak peeks of him during the Ganga arti.

"The sacred ghats of Kashi echoed with chants and devotion Offered prayers at the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi a moment of gratitude for the divine journey and the phenomenal success of #BlockbusterKantara. #KantaraChapter1 running successfully in cinemas near you," Rishab mentioned in the caption.

Before this, Rishab sought blessings at the Mundeshwari Temple in Bihar.

During his religious visit, he even participated in the coronation ritual of Maa Mundeshwari.

A close friend of Rishab told IANS: “It is the oldest temple in the world and Kantara is based on one of the most rooted stories of India. The film also has a connection to Mata Chamundi, which is why he wanted to express his gratitude.”

The 'Kirik Party' actor recently also offered prayers at the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru, and visited the Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud.

On Thursday, Rishab also met the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

The Kannada actor received some words of appreciation and a loving pat on the head from Deve Gowda.

Sharing a click of himself with the former PM on social media, Rishab said, "This is not just a mere meeting; it is a beautiful conversation with the senior spirit of our land. The moments of receiving the blessings of former Prime Minister Shri H. D. Devegowda, who rose to the highest position in the land and enhanced the glory of Kannadigas. His words of experience and loving pat on the head have filled me with even more strength. May this love and blessing always remain. (sic)"

"It was an honour to meet our respected former Prime Minister, Shri H. D. Devegowda avaru, and seek his blessings. His wisdom, simplicity, and humility continue to inspire generations. Truly, a moment filled with grace and gratitude," he added.

--IANS